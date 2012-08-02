Alexander Gardens to Host Garden Party, Retirement Seminar

Local experts will discuss planned ahead for asset protection and long-term health care

Are your most important assets protected?

With baby boomers entering retirement, or fast approaching it, they want direction on what to plan for. Alexander Gardens Assisted Senior Living, in collaboration with several local expert specialists, will be bringing their sources of wisdom to the Santa Barbara community from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14, at Alexander Gardens, 2120 Santa Barbara St.

Myriad topics will be covered, and the panel of local expert specialists will be:

» Eric Davis, long-term care specialist, Northwestern Mutual, “Keeping Your Options Open”

» Sergio Gonzalez, broker associate and Realtor, Prudential California Realty, “What Are Your Real Estate Options?”

» Sarah Meinzer, community outreach coordinator, Alliance for Living and Dying Well, “Five Wishes and Advanced Health Directives”

» Justin Redmond, community liaison, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, “Your Health, Your Life”

» Robert Renaud, CPA, Robert M. Renaud Associates, “Estate Tax — Current Highlights”

The biggest concern for baby boomers is outliving their assets and health-care implications. We encourage all who are interested in such topics to attend so all of your questions can be answered.

Food, wine and raffle prizes will be drawn. RSVP by Tuesday, Aug. 7, and you will receive a VIP swag bag. RSVP to Megan Foster at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.881.2882.

— Megan Foster is the director of marketing and community relations for Alexander Gardens.