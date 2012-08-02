BA Degree in Psychology Program at SBCC Begins This Fall

Students can earn a bachelor's degree from CSU Channel Islands entirely in Santa Barbara

Recruitment is under way for the psychology bachelor’s degree program offered through Extended University on the Santa Barbara City College campus.

Beginning this fall, the program, the second undergraduate degree offered through the CSU Channel Islands and SBCC partnership, affords students an opportunity to earn a bachelor’s degree from CI entirely in Santa Barbara.

Department chair Dr. Virgil Adams sums up the program in two words: rigor and fun.

“The program is rigorous and intense because our expectations of students are high,” Dr. Adams said, “but it’s also fun in that it provides opportunities for students to learn theory and put it into practice alongside faculty members, an experience often lost at larger campuses.”

Research topics currently undertaken by faculty that may be open to student participation include brain behavior, emotion and physiological hallmarks, hope and well-being, and positive psychology, to name just a few. Depending on demand and interest, students may also have opportunities to earn elective credits through participation in international cross-cultural experiences through short-term study abroad.

While the BA in Psychology affords its graduates a broad skill set such as writing and computation that will help them succeed in various jobs, the degree is primarily intended as a gateway to graduate school. Program alumni are well prepared to enter into graduate degree programs such as MS in Family Therapy, MS in Social Work, Juris Doctorate and Ph.D.

Armed with a graduate degree, career possibilities in psychology include academia, forensics, pre-med, quantitative consulting, behavioral neurosciences and industrial organizational psychology.

The BA in Psychology at SBCC is offered in an accelerated format whereby students attend year-round for 18 months. Classes are held on Friday evenings and Saturdays to accommodate working adults. The program consists of 50 upper division units, and students must transfer to CI with 70 units including program prerequisites and general education.

Information sessions for BA in Psychology are held monthly on the SBCC campus and at CI’s campus in Goleta.

To attend an information session or to learn more, email program representative Melissa Whitacre at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Dr. Janet Egiziano represents Extended University & International Programs at CSU Channel Islands.

