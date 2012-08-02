Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 6:16 am | Overcast 50º

 
 
 

Cliff Redding: Dog Days of Summer, and a New Beginning

After six months, Roxy will be getting a rude awakening that will welcome her into polite society ... we hope

By Cliff Redding, Noozhawk Columnist | @CliffRedd | August 2, 2012 | 8:34 p.m.

Today, my little girl is going to school for the first time. At almost 6 months old, I believe it’s time. Actually, it’s overdue in my opinion. She’s getting a little bit too much to handle.

It wasn’t always like that, though.

My “girl” is Roxy, a German shepherd mix that we rescued a few months ago. And even though she has become a handful: chewing up things in the apartment, tugging and biting on her “sister” Lucy’s ear and tail, barking up a storm, and demanding more and more attention from everyone in our apartment.

I/we try to cut Roxy a break where we can, though. She had a rough start.

She and her litter mates, Chloe and Coco, are survivors, with Roxy being the runt of the group, which was discovered abandoned at a factory in the city. There were six to start with, but by the time the litter’s rescuer had scooped up the pups and taken them to a vet for medical attention, it was pretty late in the game.

Roxy had an infection that necessitated immediate and intensive care. She almost died. She’s a fighter, though. Roxy with moxie ...

So, now that she’s healed from her spaying and she’s been dewormed and has had all of her shots, it’s time she learns how to get along with others.

PetSmart offers training classes for puppies and older dogs. Six hourlong sessions for about $100. I think it’ll be worth it.

Wish me luck.

— Former Noozhawk copy editor Cliff Redding blogs at ReddMeat. Click here for previous columns. Follow Cliff on Twitter: @CliffRedd. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 