Cliff Redding: Dog Days of Summer, and a New Beginning

After six months, Roxy will be getting a rude awakening that will welcome her into polite society ... we hope

Today, my little girl is going to school for the first time. At almost 6 months old, I believe it’s time. Actually, it’s overdue in my opinion. She’s getting a little bit too much to handle.

It wasn’t always like that, though.

My “girl” is Roxy, a German shepherd mix that we rescued a few months ago. And even though she has become a handful: chewing up things in the apartment, tugging and biting on her “sister” Lucy’s ear and tail, barking up a storm, and demanding more and more attention from everyone in our apartment.

I/we try to cut Roxy a break where we can, though. She had a rough start.

She and her litter mates, Chloe and Coco, are survivors, with Roxy being the runt of the group, which was discovered abandoned at a factory in the city. There were six to start with, but by the time the litter’s rescuer had scooped up the pups and taken them to a vet for medical attention, it was pretty late in the game.

Roxy had an infection that necessitated immediate and intensive care. She almost died. She’s a fighter, though. Roxy with moxie ...

So, now that she’s healed from her spaying and she’s been dewormed and has had all of her shots, it’s time she learns how to get along with others.

PetSmart offers training classes for puppies and older dogs. Six hourlong sessions for about $100. I think it’ll be worth it.

Wish me luck.

— Former Noozhawk copy editor Cliff Redding blogs at ReddMeat. Click here for previous columns. Follow Cliff on Twitter: @CliffRedd. The opinions expressed are his own.