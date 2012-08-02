Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 6:20 am | Overcast 50º

 
 
 
 

Mosher Foundation Grant Recognizes Marymount Students’ Work with Transition House

$1,000 gift is given in support of a sixth-grade project to improve the 'Sick Room'

By Molly Seguel for Marymount of Santa Barbara | August 2, 2012

As Marymount of Santa Barbara’s school year came to an end, Marymount sixth-graders had a pleasant surprise. The Mosher Foundation officially recognized their leadership and innovation in their work with Transition House through a $1,000 grant.

The Mosher Foundation Grant for Transition House was inspired by Marymount sixth-grade students’ work to improve the living conditions, specifically the Sick Room, at Transition House. The project was student-driven, inspired and organized and involved students setting up lemonade stands around the Santa Barbara area to raise initial funds. Students then solicited donations from local retailers to further benefit Transition House.

Xochitl Ortiz, head volunteer coordinator for Transition House, addressed the gathered sixth-grade students on the day they installed and delivered the final improvements.

“You have shown us that kids can make a difference,” she said.

She also told Marymount students that Transition House is going to set up an official “Make Lemonade Out of Lemons Day” in honor of their efforts.

The $1,000 Mosher Foundation gift was given in honor of the leadership, follow-through and community mindedness behind Marymount student efforts.

“Marymount programs promote a ‘can-do’ attitude in its students. Students are encouraged to find creative, innovative ways to solve problems and the courage to speak up about and follow through on their ideas,” Marymount middle school teacher Kate Burris said at the end-of-the-year ceremony. “These students have done this.”

The Mosher Foundation, whose mission is to “assist qualifying nonprofit organizations whose primary purpose is education, health care and the performing arts,” demonstrates confidence in Marymount’s unique programs and innovative ways of integrating them with students through this gift, Head of School Andrew Wooden said.

“This grant, as well as the generous ‘Safe, Secure and Connected’ grant for technology, inspire administrators, faculty and students to continue our good work,” Wooden said.

Marymount is an independent co-educational school, junior kindergarten through eighth grade, on a picturesque 10-acre campus nestled on the Santa Barbara Riviera. For nearly 75 years, Marymount has prepared young people for the academic challenges of high school and college, while laying the foundation for lifelong character, achievement and love of learning.

— Molly Seguel is director of admissions for Marymount of Santa Barbara.

