Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 6:30 am | Overcast 50º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Mercados Offer First Taste of Santa Barbara Fiesta

Food, music, dancing and more are on tap at marketplaces downtown and at Mackenzie Park through Saturday

By Patrick Kulp, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | August 2, 2012 | 3:37 a.m.

Old Spanish Days swung into high gear on Wednesday with El Mercado de la Guerra and Mercado del Norte — two carnival-like open air markets designed to get participants in the spirit of Fiesta with traditional Mexican and Spanish food, live entertainment, carnival rides and arts, crafts and souvenir vendors.

Mercado del Norte is being held at Mackenzie Park on State Street and is traditionally the more family-oriented of the two festivals.

This year, the venue is divided into four different sections — a food court with foods ranging from traditional Mexican fare to carnival classics such as funnel cakes, a bazaar featuring local vendors, carnival rides — complete with roller coasters and Ferris wheels — and the Crazy Horse Cantina, where adults can purchase beers and margaritas and enjoy live entertainment.

Mercado de la Guerra, which takes place at De La Guerra Plaza, offers vendors peddling traditional Spanish and Mexican attire, pottery and various other souvenir arts and crafts. Dining options included abundant taquería, barbecue and seafood stands, with dancing performances and live concerts will be going on throughout the day.

Both festivals will continue from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. through Saturday, with new entertainment daily.

Santa Barbara resident Steven Perry, who has been attending Fiesta for roughly 25 years, said he enjoys the community-oriented atmosphere that Fiesta provides, and how it brings together locals from across the area.

“It’s like a family barbecue that involves the whole city,” Perry said. “It’s been a mainstay in the city for a really long time, and it’s great for the economy because it brings a lot of tourism in.”

As Fiesta kicks off, vendors selling painted confetti-filled eggs, known as cascarones, are becoming ubiquitous on State Street sidewalks. These colorful creations are meant to be smashed over other festival-goers’ heads, and are the reason that downtown streets become blanketed with confetti each year during the Fiesta celebration.

Click here for a Noozhawk slide show
Click here for a Noozhawk slide show

La Salva Manso, who has been selling her own painted eggs at Fiesta for about 10 years, said the tradition was originally a means of flirtation at carnivals in Mexico.

“Girls would buy these eggs and smash them over the heads of boys they liked, and if the boys smiled at them, they would know they liked them back,” Manso said.

Manso said the event brings in a significant amount of income for her, and she expects to sell about 100 boxes of 180 eggs. Manso will begin painting next year’s batch of cascarones immediately after the festival ends this year.

Both El Mercado de la Guerra and El Mercado del Norte are featuring traditional Spanish classical, Flamenco and Folklorico performances by dancers from local studios throughout each day. Tori Saunders, who performs Folklorico with the Alma de Mexico dance studio, said she and her fellow dancers have been preparing for this event all year.

Angel Valenzuela, who performed Flamenco at El Mercado del Norte on Wednesday, said it was exciting to participate in such a major event for the community.

“I’ve been dancing in Fiesta since I was 5. Performing before a huge crowd always gets me really pumped, and the Flamenco style of music is awesome,” Valenzuela said.

Noozhawk intern Patrick Kulp can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 