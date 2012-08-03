Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 6:24 am | Overcast 50º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Planning Commission to Take Up Willow Springs Development Agreement

The Towbes Group proposes expanding with 100-unit complex of condominiums

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | August 3, 2012 | 12:26 a.m.

The Goleta Planning Commission will take on the Willow Springs II development agreement at its meeting scheduled for Aug. 13, including development impact fees, rental restrictions and funding toward future public improvements.

The Towbes Group proposes expanding its Willow Springs project with a 100-unit development of condominiums, which would connect to the current housing at 60 Willow Springs Lane.

The Goleta City Council on July 17 approved the project’s development plan, minor conditional use permit, vesting tentative map, development plan amendment, transportation and traffic mitigation payment agreement, and general plan amendments.

The City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on an ordinance to repeal the Los Carneros Specific Plan, and most likely will discuss the development agreement in early September, according to Pat Saley, interim director of Planning and Environmental Services.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 