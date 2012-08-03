Goleta Planning Commission to Take Up Willow Springs Development Agreement

The Goleta Planning Commission will take on the Willow Springs II development agreement at its meeting scheduled for Aug. 13, including development impact fees, rental restrictions and funding toward future public improvements.

The Towbes Group proposes expanding its Willow Springs project with a 100-unit development of condominiums, which would connect to the current housing at 60 Willow Springs Lane.

The Goleta City Council on July 17 approved the project’s development plan, minor conditional use permit, vesting tentative map, development plan amendment, transportation and traffic mitigation payment agreement, and general plan amendments.

The City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on an ordinance to repeal the Los Carneros Specific Plan, and most likely will discuss the development agreement in early September, according to Pat Saley, interim director of Planning and Environmental Services.

