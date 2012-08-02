Santa Barbara Police Warn of Toyota Tacoma Vehicle Thefts

The thieves may have a master key and be swapping license plates

The Santa Barbara Police Department has issued a warning to the public after recent thefts involving Toyota Tacoma trucks and license plates.

Sgt. Riley Harwood said owners of Toyota Tacomas are advised to take precautions in securing their vehicles, including parking in a garage, and using a steering wheel lock or alarm, and checking their license plates often to ensure they haven’t been stolen.

He said the suspects in the recent vehicle thefts may be gaining entry with a master key. And in some cases, license plates have been replaced with those from other vehicles.

Harwood also advised the public to be suspicious of a Toyota Tacoma being sold at well below market value by a seller willing to take only cash as payment.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity should call 9-1-1, Harwood said.

