Advance Directive: The Legal Document for Your Health-Care Wishes

Alliance for Living and Dying Well and Sansum Clinic are sponsoring a free talk on Aug. 28

What is an advance directive? Do I need one?

An advance directive gives you control over medical decisions that will be made if you ever become seriously ill or injured and are not able to speak for yourself. Every adult needs one.

The Alliance for Living and Dying Well and Sansum Clinic are co-sponsoring a talk on advance directives on Aug. 28 at Sansum Clinic, 1225 North H St. in Lompoc.

Attend the program and you will:

» Receive a free copy of “5 Wishes,” a legal advance directive form.

» Learn how to make sure your doctors and family know your wishes.

» Learn who can speak for you if needed.

» Get pointers on how to have a conversation with your family so they are not left to guess what you would want.

This program will also discuss and provide POLST, sometimes called the “pink form,” which is used to specify the type of treatment you wish to receive at end of life.

The program is open to the community and free of charge. To register or for more information, click here or call 805.737.8700 or toll-free 866.829.0909.

— Margaret Weiss is the health education director for Sansum Clinic.