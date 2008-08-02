Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 12:39 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

City to Consider Paying for Study on Restarting Desalination Plant

Santa Barbara officials say the topic is unrelated to the governor's declaration of a state drought. A water-conservation plan also will be discussed.

By Rob Kuznia, Noozhawk Staff Writer | August 2, 2008 | 12:04 a.m.

Article Image
Santa Barbara’s water desalination plant, which cost $34 million to build, has been dormant since 1992, after officials used it for only a couple of months. (City of Santa Barbara photo)

The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday will consider spending $122,000 on a study to determine how to reboot the long-dormant water desalination plant that can, in times of dryness, turn ocean water into drinking water.

Also on Tuesday, a water-conservation proposal that would, among other things, prohibit new residential and commercial projects from planting turf-grass on small patches, such as between the curb and sidewalk, will be discussed by the Ordinance Committee.

The water discussions come just two months after Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger declared a drought for the state of California, but officials say Tuesday’s items are unrelated to his proclamation.

“We here in the city of Santa Barbara do not have an emergency,” said Jim Smith, who has sat on the city’s Water Commission for nine years.

Cachuma Lake, the area’s largest reservoir, remains nearly full since heavy rains soaked Santa Barbara in January. As a result, Smith said, Santa Barbara is at least two years away from a drought.

Officials say the study of the desalination plant is part of a comprehensive effort to update the city’s General Plan, and probably would have occurred at this time even had there been no need for the governor to proclaim a drought.

“This is part of our planning process to look 20 years out,” said Bill Ferguson, water resources supervisor for the city of Santa Barbara. “We don’t need it right now.”

The city started building the plant in 1991, after voter approval in the midst of a local drought that lasted five years and led to drastic measures. The city, for instance, had outlawed the watering of lawns, and put a moratorium on building permits.

The Charles Meyer Desalination Facility, at 525 Yanonali St., cost $34 million to build and was completed in less than a year.

In 1992, the city fired it up, converting salt water into drinking water for customers in the downtown area. Two weeks later, it started to rain, Smith said.

”We did it for a couple months to get some experience with it, then put it in mothballs,” he said.

It has remained inactive since.

For a time, the Montecito and Goleta water agencies each had a share in the project, but those agencies terminated their involvement at the end of a five-year contract.

Those two agencies’ portion of the plant, which made up a little more than half of the total capacity, was sold and shipped to a company in Saudi Arabia. (That country, incidentally, relies heavily on desalination for its drinking water.)

Ferguson said there is a misconception that Santa Barbara sold its portion to Saudi Arabia, too. He added that the study still would need to occur even if the sale to Saudi Arabia hadn’t happened.

“That’s unrelated to the study now,” he said.

Officials said the study costs as much as it does in part because the facility no longer meets current standards; it will take careful examination to discern what needs to be upgraded, and how to do it.

The plant has the capacity to deliver about 3,125 acre-feet of water to Santa Barbara, about one-fifth of its total demand.

The study, should it be approved by the council, will be conducted by Carollo Engineers, based in Phoenix.

Water conservation

Meanwhile, the proposed new standards for water conservation would prohibit new projects from planting turf-grass in areas with any dimension less than 8 feet, such as medians between lanes, and the strip of grass between curbs and sidewalks.

The city staff is proposing the ban as a water-conservation measure. Small areas of turf tend to require too much water for such small patches, Ferguson said. The water, he said, ends up running off into the street and down the drains.

The new rules would apply only to changes that are substantial enough to require approval from city design boards. These tend to include projects with multiple units, commercial projects, large houses or homes on a steep slopes, Ferguson said.

Commercial developments already are prohibited from planting turf-grass, unless they have a recreational component. In noncommercial projects, no more than 20 percent of the yard can be made up of turf grass.

Ferguson said more and more people around town are beginning to replace turf with plants better suited for this dry climate.

The city of Goleta has no such limitations on turf-grass, Ferguson said.

“I’ve got turf at my house, and I’m kind of tired of watering it. You get tired of paying the money for the water,” he said. “So I’m thinking if I’m tired of it, that’s probably typical of other people around town.”

Click here to learn about “water-wise” plants.

Noozhawk staff writer Rob Kuznia can be reached at [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 