Musician, Teacher Expands His Repertoire With New Music School

Announcing the opening of his new independent music school, musician and music teacher Steve Stockmal is expanding his base of students with the opening of the Major Scale Music School on Sept. 1 for students, with a grand opening set for 6 p.m. Sept. 7.

Stockmal has been teaching and performing in the Santa Barbara and Goleta area for more than a decade. The growth in the number of students gave Stockmal the idea to expand and create the Major Scale Music School. He will surround himself with excellent teachers and musicians who will be on the roster to teach voice and a wide variety of instruments.

“Our school will feature a variety of options for learning to play and perform music,” Stockmal said. “While not mandatory, our recitals will be a major part of our music education, with solo as well as ensemble concert ... free to all students and their families and friends. We provide a fun and relaxed environment for people of all ages and levels, in a great location with plenty of services nearby.”

Major Scale Music School will offer private lessons for drums, bass, electric and acoustic guitar, piano, violin, flute and voice, as well as classes on music theory and songwriting.

Seminars and master classes on a wide variety of musical instruments and subjects also will be provided to students, and tickets will be sold to anyone who would like to attend.

“We would like to see our music school add to the Santa Barbara/Goleta community,” Stockmal said, “and hope to create a mecca for musicians and music lovers to study, practice, play and have fun experiencing music.”

For more information about the Major Scale Music School, at 179 S. Turnpike Road in Santa Barbara, call 805.624.6591 or visit www.majorscalemusicschool.com.

Mo McFadden represents Major Scale Music School.