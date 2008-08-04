Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 12:24 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Musician, Teacher Expands His Repertoire With New Music School

Steve Stockmal will open Major Scale Music School on Sept. 1, with a grand opening planned for Sept. 7.

By Mo McFadden | August 4, 2008 | 12:01 a.m.

Announcing the opening of his new independent music school, musician and music teacher Steve Stockmal is expanding his base of students with the opening of the Major Scale Music School on Sept. 1 for students, with a grand opening set for 6 p.m. Sept. 7.

Stockmal has been teaching and performing in the Santa Barbara and Goleta area for more than a decade. The growth in the number of students gave Stockmal the idea to expand and create the Major Scale Music School. He will surround himself with excellent teachers and musicians who will be on the roster to teach voice and a wide variety of instruments.

“Our school will feature a variety of options for learning to play and perform music,” Stockmal said. “While not mandatory, our recitals will be a major part of our music education, with solo as well as ensemble concert ... free to all students and their families and friends. We provide a fun and relaxed environment for people of all ages and levels, in a great location with plenty of services nearby.”

Major Scale Music School will offer private lessons for drums, bass, electric and acoustic guitar, piano, violin, flute and voice, as well as classes on music theory and songwriting.

Seminars and master classes on a wide variety of musical instruments and subjects also will be provided to students, and tickets will be sold to anyone who would like to attend.

“We would like to see our music school add to the Santa Barbara/Goleta community,” Stockmal said, “and hope to create a mecca for musicians and music lovers to study, practice, play and have fun experiencing music.”

For more information about the Major Scale Music School, at 179 S. Turnpike Road in Santa Barbara, call 805.624.6591 or visit www.majorscalemusicschool.com.

Mo McFadden represents Major Scale Music School.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 