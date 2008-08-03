Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 12:26 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

‘Newton’s Cradle’ Puts Realities of Today’s Youths at Center Stage

Local cast members, in junior and senior high school, provided material for the original musical. Six performances will be held Aug. 14-17.

By Judi Weisbart | August 3, 2008 | 9:10 p.m.

Article Image
The 14 cast members of Newton’s Cradle are from local junior and senior high schools. (Patricia Henley Foundation photo)

The Patricia Henley Foundation will present the world premiere of an original musical based on humorous, gritty, real-life experiences of teens at Center Stage Theater upstairs at Paseo Nuevo. There will be six performances, Aug. 14-17.

Newton’s Cradle is written and directed by Rod Lathim, Norma LaTuchie and Peter McCorkle, the creative team that staged A Tribute to The Musical last summer’s inaugural youth production at The Marjorie Luke Theatre.

Newton’s Cradle explores how young people move through their paths of life and how our physical and interpersonal actions effect our lives and environment. The development of this new work was inspired by Isaac Newton’s Third Law of Motion: For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. Remember what it was like to be a teen?

Today’s teens have a whole new set of challenges when it comes to figuring out where they belong in the universe. Some things just never change.

The 14 cast members from local junior and senior high schools were interviewed extensively to harvest material for this production. All content in the show was derived from issues and experiences at school and at home witnessed or lived by the cast members.

“The material is honest, bold and realistic,” the writers said. “We did not sugar coat what today’s teens deal with on a daily basis.” The music ranges from touching ballads to rambunctious rap songs.

An important part of the mission of the Patricia Henley Foundation is to empower young people to have a voice in this world. Newton’s Cradle is a perfect forum for this mission to blossom. The cast has infectious enthusiasm and has contributed to material that will make audiences laugh, cry and ponder the realities of today’s youths.

Performances of Newton’s Cradle are the opening night and gala at 8 p.m. Aug. 14; at 8 p.m. Aug. 15; at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Aug. 16; and at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Aug. 17. The Aug. 14 performance will be followed by an opening gala reception.

Tickets are available at the Center Stage Theater Box Office, upstairs at the arts terrace at Paseo Nuevo, or by calling 805.963.0408 or online at www.centerstagetheater.org.

Tickets are $50 for the opening night performance and gala. Tickets for all other performances are $20 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. Prices include the theater facility fee.

The performance is rated PG-13. Some material may be inappropriate for children younger than age 13.

For more information on the Patricia Henley Foundation, call 805.568.3600, ext. 115, or visit www.patriciahenleyfoundation.org.

Judi Weisbart is CEO of the Patricia Henley Foundation.

