SBCC Offering Two-Year Degree Program In Exhibit, Display Design

SBCC is the only California community college offering such a curriculum.

By Joan Galvan | August 4, 2008 | 12:23 a.m.

Starting in the fall, SBCC will begin a new two-year associate of arts degree program in exhibit and display design.

SBCC is the only California community college offering such a curriculum at this level.

“When most people think of exhibits, often they think only in terms of museums,” said Douglas Hersh, dean of educational programs. “Yet, exhibit designers today are also in great demand for branded retail stores, for zoos, theme parks and resorts, for corporate branding centers and for the vast trade show industry.”

According to a 2007 Center for Exhibition Industry Research report, the annual revenue generated by exhibitions is $85.3 billion.

“Exhibit design offers a fascinating opportunity for the working artist to combine industrial design, architecture and theater while earning a substantial income,” said professor Edward Inks, a seasoned sculptor and the faculty coordinator for the program.

Students will receive training in four areas:

» The principles of creativity and design.

» How to translate raw creativity into accessible two-dimensional graphic images.

» How to create designs in a three-dimensional environment.

» How to execute exhibit designs using state-of-the-art materials such as LCD technology, modular extruded aluminum components, and stretch fabric tension structures.

Master class students will create exhibits and displays in a studio environment. Graduates of the program will have opportunities to intern with successful exhibit design firms.

Wayne Laube, Octanorm regional manager for the western United States and director of retail development, sees enormous career opportunities for graduating students.

“Currently, most companies typically have to hire and train greenhorns from scratch. This is very expensive and extremely time-consuming,” he said. “SBCC students will reach a growing and hungry market with the skills they need to succeed.”

With sales offices in more than 55 countries, Octanorm manufactures aluminum and steel building components used worldwide in both the exhibit/events and retail industries.

For more information about the new SBCC program, contact Inks at 805.965.0581, ext 2411, or [email protected], or Dean Doug Hersh at 805.965.0581, ext 3625, or [email protected]

Joan Galvan is SBCC’s public information officer.

