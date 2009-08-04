Brown & Brown Insurance Announces New Hire

Jill Ireland specializes in workers compensation and property/casualty lines of insurance

Jill Ireland has joined Brown & Brown of California Inc. insurance company and specializes in workers compensation and property/casualty lines of insurance.

Ireland brings 20 years of international business experience to Brown & Brown. She provides programs for wineries, manufactures and green companies.

She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of California Santa Cruz and her master’s from the Monterey Institute of International Studies.

Ireland has worked in Latin America and Asia Pacific and is proficient in Spanish and Mandarin. She is a member of the Santa Barbara Athletic Association and has completed more than 25 marathons. She is also a member of the Executive Women’s Golf Association, Santa Barbara Chapter.

— Cynthia Acosta is the executive assistant at Brown & Brown of California Inc.