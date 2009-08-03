Highway 101 Off-Ramp at Los Carneros Road to Close

The northbound Highway 101 off-ramp at Los Carneros Road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday or grinding, paving and the installation of traffic-monitoring devices.
Caltrans already has posted signs to inform the public of the closures. Motorists may detour by using the northbound off-ramps at Glen Annie Road or Fairview Avenue.
Motorists can expect delays not to exceed five minutes.
For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, click here or call 805.549.3318.
— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.