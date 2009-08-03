Trudi Carey Joins Rabobank Advisory Board

Carey is the president of the Carey Group Inc., a local architectural and development firm

Trudi Carey of The Carey Group Inc. has joined the advisory board of Rabobank N.A. for the Santa Barbara area.

Rabobank is the only private bank in the world with a AAA rating by both Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s with more than 1,110 branches worldwide.

The bank recently acquired Mid-State Bank & Trust, of which Carey was a director in 2007.

Carey is the president of the Carey Group Inc., a local architectural and development firm celebrating its 30th year in business in Santa Barbara this year.

Her firm additionally manages Patterson Self-Storage and Santa Barbara Wine Cellars locally, and she sits on the board of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo’s Dean’s Advisory Board to the School of Architecture and is a member of Professional Standards Committee for the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors.