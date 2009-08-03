Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 7:35 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Two Arrested in Mesa Home Invasion Robbery

Male victim says three men entered his apartment and assaulted him before stealing marijuana and cash

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | August 3, 2009 | 6:43 p.m.

Dominique Xavier Battle
Dominique Xavier Battle

Santa Barbara police detectives and patrol officers arrested two suspects Saturday after receiving a report of a home invasion robbery on the Mesa.

Dominique Xavier Battle, 20, and Gina Elizabeth Mead, 20, both of Santa Barbara, were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of robbery, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, and conspiracy, police Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte, a department spokesman, said Monday.

About 2 p.m. Saturday, three male adults entered a 23-year-old male’s apartment in the 100 block of Oceano Avenue, Duarte said.

The victim told police that he knew one of the men from a previous interaction and let them in, Duarte said.

The victim said the men then assaulted him — which resulted in injuries to his face, head and leg — and took about two ounces of marijuana and $200 in cash from his apartment.

Police responded to the scene, and the victim was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, treated for his injuries and released, Duarte said.

Gina Mead
Gina Mead

At least five police detectives and patrol officers conducted a traffic stop about 6:40 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Los Alamos Drive, where they took Battle and Mead into custody. The suspects were taken to the police station for questioning. Police learned that Mead allegedly had driven Battle to meet two others, and the three men then went to the victim’s apartment.

The investigation is ongoing, including a search for the two other suspects involved in the robbery, Duarte said.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 