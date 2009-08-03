Two Arrested in Mesa Home Invasion Robbery

Male victim says three men entered his apartment and assaulted him before stealing marijuana and cash

Santa Barbara police detectives and patrol officers arrested two suspects Saturday after receiving a report of a home invasion robbery on the Mesa.

Dominique Xavier Battle, 20, and Gina Elizabeth Mead, 20, both of Santa Barbara, were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of robbery, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, and conspiracy, police Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte, a department spokesman, said Monday.

About 2 p.m. Saturday, three male adults entered a 23-year-old male’s apartment in the 100 block of Oceano Avenue, Duarte said.

The victim told police that he knew one of the men from a previous interaction and let them in, Duarte said.

The victim said the men then assaulted him — which resulted in injuries to his face, head and leg — and took about two ounces of marijuana and $200 in cash from his apartment.

Police responded to the scene, and the victim was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, treated for his injuries and released, Duarte said.

At least five police detectives and patrol officers conducted a traffic stop about 6:40 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Los Alamos Drive, where they took Battle and Mead into custody. The suspects were taken to the police station for questioning. Police learned that Mead allegedly had driven Battle to meet two others, and the three men then went to the victim’s apartment.

The investigation is ongoing, including a search for the two other suspects involved in the robbery, Duarte said.

