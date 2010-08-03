Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 11:03 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Central Coast Wine Growers Hosting Dinner, Dance

The Aug. 14 event at Rancho Arroyo Grande is open to the public

By John Burke | August 3, 2010 | 7:49 p.m.

The Central Coast Wine Growers will hold their annual dinner and dance on Saturday, Aug. 14 at Rancho Arroyo Grande, home of Conway Family Wines.

This year’s event will feature wine tasting, dinner, a silent and live auction, and dancing to the sounds of Nataly Lola and her band.

The event, in its 10th year, is open to the public.

The event will start at 4:30 p.m. with wine tasting and a review of the auction items. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. by members of the Arroyo Grande Future Farmers of America. After dinner, the live auction will start at 6:30 p.m., conducted by Col.Jim Glines. Dancing will follow the live auction.

Rancho Arroyo Grande is located at 591 Hi Mountain Road east of Arroyo Grande. There will be signs to direct visitors toward the Rancho Arroyo Grande Event Center.

Tickets for the event are $50 per person; or $450 for a table of 10. Click here or call 805.928.4950 to purchase tickets.

The CCWGA is a nonprofit association representing wineries and vineyards in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. Its primary purpose is to advance the wine grape growing industry of these counties through advocacy and education.

For more information, call John Burke at 805.928.4950.

— John Burke represents the Central Coast Wine Growers.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 