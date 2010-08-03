Central Coast Wine Growers Hosting Dinner, Dance

The Aug. 14 event at Rancho Arroyo Grande is open to the public

The Central Coast Wine Growers will hold their annual dinner and dance on Saturday, Aug. 14 at Rancho Arroyo Grande, home of Conway Family Wines.

This year’s event will feature wine tasting, dinner, a silent and live auction, and dancing to the sounds of Nataly Lola and her band.

The event, in its 10th year, is open to the public.

The event will start at 4:30 p.m. with wine tasting and a review of the auction items. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. by members of the Arroyo Grande Future Farmers of America. After dinner, the live auction will start at 6:30 p.m., conducted by Col.Jim Glines. Dancing will follow the live auction.

Rancho Arroyo Grande is located at 591 Hi Mountain Road east of Arroyo Grande. There will be signs to direct visitors toward the Rancho Arroyo Grande Event Center.

Tickets for the event are $50 per person; or $450 for a table of 10. Click here or call 805.928.4950 to purchase tickets.

The CCWGA is a nonprofit association representing wineries and vineyards in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. Its primary purpose is to advance the wine grape growing industry of these counties through advocacy and education.

For more information, call John Burke at 805.928.4950.

— John Burke represents the Central Coast Wine Growers.