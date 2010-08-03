County Schedules Whooping Cough Vaccination Clinics

Residents age 7 or older are encouraged to get the shot

In response to the whooping cough/pertussis epidemic in California, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is providing whooping cough/pertussis vaccinations to residents age 7 or older, with a focus on children and adults who take care of and live with infants.

The Lompoc Public Health Care Center is offering whooping cough/pertussis vaccinations on a walk-in basis during a special Thursday clinic time. Other locations also offer vaccination clinic hours for whooping cough/pertussis and a variety of vaccine preventable diseases.

“All residents should make sure they are up to date with their pertussis vaccination,” said Peter Hasler, medical director for the Public Health Department. “However, it is particularly important for adults and children who take care of and live with infants under 1 year of age to receive their pertussis vaccination as a way of protecting those infants.”

Childhood and adult immunizations are available at Public Health Department locations throughout Santa Barbara County. People assigned to a Medi-Cal provider should seek immunization services from that provider.

Immunizations are available at:

» Public Health Department, Carpinteria — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, 931 Walnut Ave., 805.560.1050

» Public Health Department, Franklin — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, 1136 E. Montecito St., 805.568.2099

» Public Health Department, Santa Maria — 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays, 2115 S. Centerpointe Pkwy., 805.346.8410

» Public Health Department, Lompoc — 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment on Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday (for new pertussis vaccinations only, age 7 or older; no appointment needed), 301 North R St., Door B, 805.737.6400

» Public Health Department, Cuyama — 4711 Highway 166; call 661.766.2558 for an appointment

The vaccination clinics will be held on a weekly basis. Any changes to the vaccination schedule will be posted online. Click here for updates.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.