Folklorico Group Dances in the Spirit of Fiesta

When Old Spanish Days Fiesta kicks off Wednesday night with Fiesta Paquena at the Mission, one folklorico dance group will be leading the way in both professionalism and spirit.

Xochipilli — under directors Fabiola Hernandez, Margie Montes and Angelica Rodriquez — will perform shortly after the Spirit of Fiesta. The group, which has gone from six to 20 performers in two years, has gained the respect of Fiesta officials and the atmosphere of a family.

“Angelica, Fabi and I wanted to create a different kind of group,” Montes said. “We wanted to create a professional group that would not settle for mediocrity, but would always aspire to bettering their craft, just as the three of us have always done in our personal lives. But more than skilled dancers, our dream was to have a group of kind and loving people that not only would share their love for dance, but for each other.”

Maria Cabrera, director and chairwoman of Noches/Tarde de Ronda, says she has been participating in Fiesta for more than 20 years and has seen Xochipilli evolve from the beginning.

“This group is very special,” Cabrera said. “I believe that all that I see is strengths, no weakness. They are a role model for other young adults in our community. It is rare to hear and experience the best and the brightest in our Latino community all in one group.”

According to Hernandez, one of the biggest challenges the group faced was finding an affordable dance studio, finding authentic and reasonably priced costumes, and finding resources to support growth. But the group has had no problems recruiting members. Although they use some television advertisements, Hernandez says they’ve had little trouble finding enthusiastic dancers.

“Many times after we perform people come up after to get information because they want to be part of that magic that they saw on stage,” she said.

Emmanuel Arreola was one such case. He saw the group perform at a church and was instantly interested. The 24-year-old says he has danced since he was 13 years old, and that dancing folklorico is meaningful to him.

“Folklorico represents my roots and my culture,” Arreola said. “It is how I identify myself. I am proud to be a Mexican.”

And folklorico is important to Fiesta, said Marge Romero, director and chairwoman of Fiesta Pequena.

“Having active folklorico dance groups in our community is a reminder of our diverse culture,” she said. “We try to bring the Spanish and Mexican influences into play during Fiesta, especially on the Mercado stages every day of Fiesta. Dance is not just flamenco. Folklorico dancing is dance from all regions.”

Xochipilli dancer Yumara Ceballos, 21, says dancing in Fiesta is exciting because when the group is performing, they are not just dancing.

“We are also showing the audience our culture and a part of who we are and our hard work,” Ceballos said.

“I like to think it is to remind us of our ancestry, keeping the traditions alive, whether through music or dance.” Romero said. “Many cultures are losing that. Every dance has a story, as does the music.”

Cabrera said the mission of Fiesta is to keep alive the traditions of the Rancho period of Santa Barbara history. Rancho tradition comes from the time the land belonged to Spain as Nueva Espana. The inhabitants were Mexican by birth, and they had their own cultural and dance ideas. Their dances were Spanish-influenced but still original.

“So keeping the Mexican dance tradition in Santa Barbara is very important,” Cabrera said. “It is about keeping the traditions of that time alive. Xochipilli is doing a fantastic job at this.”

Xochipilli director Montes says that as a child, the dance inspired her, and she and her co-directors are helping to pass it on.

“It’s my favorite time of the year,” director Rodriguez said. “I used to live downtown when I was a kid. It was a time when my parents would take me to the De la Guerra Plaza. Everyone always seemed to be having fun. It’s a great honor to have our group be a part of Fiesta.”

For Hernandez, dancing Folklorico during Fiesta “means sharing a part of myself with my community. It means inspiring our youth to be proud of their culture no matter where they come from.”

And it means success, Montes says.

“Xochipilli is a group that defies all odds. We were the underdog from the beginning. We faced many obstacles, which for us were never stumbling blocks, they were merely stepping stones,” she said. “We’ve had difficult times; however, one thing has never changed: our love for Folklorico and our lively spirit.”

“Xochipilli, in Aztec,” she adds, “signifies the prince of the flower better known as the god of dance, love, fun, play and lively spirit” — the spirit of Fiesta.

