‘First Thursday’ Preview Showcases Santa Barbara Studio Artists Tour

The public is invited to the Aug. 5 exhibition party at Santa Barbara Frame Shop and Gallery

Santa Barbara Studio Artists will kick off its ninth annual Open Studios Tour with an exhibition party, in conjunction with the Downtown Organization’s “First Thursday,” from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 5 at Santa Barbara Frame Shop and Gallery in Arlington Plaza, 1324 State St.

The new month-long preview exhibition, running Aug. 5-29, gives collectors extra time to plan which of the more than 40 studios they want to visit during the two-day tour from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 28-29.

The Santa Barbara Frame Shop and Gallery’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays.

A second exhibition party and artist reception will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27.

During the two-day main event starting Aug. 28, maps will be provided for a self-guided tour through back roads, neighborhoods and estates to visit artists’ private studios throughout Santa Barbara.

Since 2002, the Santa Barbara Studio Artists’ Open Studios Tour has offered the chance for regional, national and international collectors and art enthusiasts to view and purchase world-class works.

The tour features landscape, contemporary and figurative painting; sculpture mosaics, bunka and assemblage; and abstract, impressionist, expressionist and social realism styles by top U.S. artists based in Santa Barbara.

Participating artists are top professionals in the visual arts. Many of their works have been showcased on the walls of prestigious galleries, museums and collections from New York and Los Angeles to Paris and Auckland.

Santa Barbara Studio Artists is a nonprofit, juried organization of professional fine artists dedicated to raising the profile of Santa Barbara as a destination for the arts.

Tickets are $20, which includes both exhibition parties and the tour. For tickets, maps and more information, click here or call 805-280-9178.

