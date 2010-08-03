Foresters to Kick Off Championship Run on Wednesday
They'll play the Casa Grande Cotton Kings in an 8 p.m. game
By Jim Buckley | August 3, 2010 | 10:54 p.m.
The Santa Barbara Foresters will begin their quest for a 2010 championship with a game at 8 p.m. (Pacific time) Wednesday, Aug. 4 in Wichita, Kan., as part of the National Baseball Congress World Series.
The Foresters will play the Cotton Kings of Casa Grande, Ariz., and Chris Joyce will get the start for the Foresters.
Click here or tune in to AM 1490 for all the action.
— Jim Buckley represents the Santa Barbara Foresters.
