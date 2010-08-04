Missing Santa Barbara Hiker Found Safe on Sierra Trail

A Santa Barbara man who went missing on a backpacking trip in the eastern Sierra has been found safe and in good condition, authorities said Tuesday.

Adam Johnston, 21, of Santa Barbara, was located by a search and rescue team around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on a trail near the Piute Pass Trail in Inyo County, said Fresno County Sheriff’s Department officials. They said Johnston and his rescuers would have to spend the night at the remote location, and a sheriff’s helicopter would get them out Wednesday morning.

Johnston was reported missing Sunday night by his family. Authorities said he had set out July 27 from Bishop in Inyo County on a backpacking trip with his father and a friend. The hikers split up Thursday afternoon in the vicinity of Cony Lake but had agreed to meet up later at a rendezvous point near Humphreys Lake. When Johnston didn’t show up, the hikers returned to Bishop and reported him missing.

A search was launched Monday morning in an area of several hundred square miles and an elevation of around 11,000 feet.

