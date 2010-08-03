Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 11:08 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Page Youth Center Winter Basketball to Get Early Start

The league is open to first- through eighth-grade boys and girls, and sign-ups begin Aug. 9

By Wana Dowell | August 3, 2010 | 5:35 p.m.

The Page Youth Center’s winter basketball league will start a bit earlier this year.

Sign-ups will get under way Aug. 9, with games beginning Dec. 6 and concluding March 6.

The Page Youth Center’s winter league typically attracts more than 600 players from first through eighth grades who are divided up into teams and divisions by age and gender.

Just like with the professionals, players are evaluated and then drafted to teams. No player is excluded because of inexperience or the inability to play.

Skilled coaches provide mentoring, and young players learn life lessons as well as basketball skills.

For more information, click here or call 805.967.8778.

— Wana Dowell is the development director for the Page Youth Center.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 