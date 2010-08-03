Page Youth Center Winter Basketball to Get Early Start

The league is open to first- through eighth-grade boys and girls, and sign-ups begin Aug. 9

The Page Youth Center’s winter basketball league will start a bit earlier this year.

Sign-ups will get under way Aug. 9, with games beginning Dec. 6 and concluding March 6.

The Page Youth Center’s winter league typically attracts more than 600 players from first through eighth grades who are divided up into teams and divisions by age and gender.

Just like with the professionals, players are evaluated and then drafted to teams. No player is excluded because of inexperience or the inability to play.

Skilled coaches provide mentoring, and young players learn life lessons as well as basketball skills.

— Wana Dowell is the development director for the Page Youth Center.