Seal-Coating Project Under Way on Highway 1

Crews are working between Guadalupe and Nipomo

A project to apply a protective seal coat on Highway 1 between Guadalupe and Nipomo is under way, Caltrans officials have announced.

Motorists will encounter one-way reversing traffic control from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Motorists should expect delays of up to 10 minutes.

The contractor for the $1 million project is the Valley Slurry Seal Co. of West Sacramento. The project is expected to be completed by the end of September.

Click here for traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.