Search Under Way for Santa Barbara Hiker Missing in Sierra

21-year-old man failed to rendezvous with backpacking party in Humphreys Lake area

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | August 3, 2010 | 5:53 a.m.

An air and ground search was launched Monday for a Santa Barbara man missing near Humphreys Lake in the eastern Sierra.

Adam Thomas Johnston, 21, of Santa Barbara, was reported missing Sunday night by his family. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department, Johnston had set out July 27 from Bishop in Inyo County on a backpacking trip with his father and a friend. The hikers split up Thursday afternoon in the vicinity of Cony Lake but had agreed to meet up later at a rendezvous point. When Johnston didn’t show up, the hikers returned to Bishop and reported him missing.

Search and rescue teams from Fresno and Inyo counties are looking for Johnston, who was said to have provisions for about five days.

The search will resume at first light Tuesday in an area of several hundred square miles and an elevation of around 11,000 feet.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

