Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 10:53 pm

 
 
 
 

Local News

Supervisors Reluctantly Give NextG Go-Ahead for Tower Trenching

The county board chooses underground sites after hearing that the cell company has pursued the option of installing equipment aerially

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | August 4, 2010 | 2:15 a.m.

In a move several Montecito residents called “manipulative,” cell-phone company NextG received reluctant but unanimous support from the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to pursue its local trenching operations for several “node” — or antenna — sites.

It’s an issue that’s been cropping up since last October, when residents complained to the supervisors about the sites slated by the company.

NextG’s overall project spans from Carpinteria to Goleta and includes 142 sites, 47 of which are in the jurisdiction of the county. All have been approved except the last 10 in Montecito, parts of which are in a coastal zone and need a permit. The company needs Montecito on board to continue its plan.

It was a meeting full of surprises, but Next G representative Patrick Ryan started out by posing a deal to the board and residents. The company is proposing the withdrawal of two of the nodes, in exchange for the rest of the project moving toward approval.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had a total shutout for all of our applications,” underground and otherwise, he said, adding that the company is pursuing putting the nodes underground going forward.

Santa Barbara has more than 30 of the vaulted — or underground — sites, Ryan said. There would be no equipment on the pole, except the antenna. The vault itself would be about 3 feet by 5 feet, and be located in the ground in the public right-of-way.

“We’re asking that the board consider the trenching tonight,” Ryan said.

Other issues regarding the nodes would come back before the board for consideration on Sept. 21.

While initially wanting to hear both items together, the board reneged in a big way when county planner Dianne Black brought up a not-so-small detail: NextG still planned to string up equipment aerially, whether approval for the trenching was given or not, since the company has the legal right to use the utility poles. And it would be permanent.

The announcement appeared to surprise and infuriate Supervisor Salud Carbajal, whose district includes Montecito.

Ryan said the company was just proceeding with alternatives, and that it genuinely thought the trenching wouldn’t be controversial. He said the company is willing to trench, but it’s running out of time.

“We do have a need to connect the rest of the network,” he said. “We do need to pursue our options.”

Ryan said the company was surprised when efforts to take the designs underground were denied by the Montecito Planning Commission. The company then started looking at other options, including the aerial routes.

Because the item wasn’t heard until Tuesday evening, many of the public speakers had left, but those who remained weren’t happy.

Peter van Duinwyk of the Montecito Association said the methodology of the company was “a little bit underhanded.”

Other residents weren’t so restrained. Abe Powell, who has been a vocal opponent since last year, called NextG’s moves “a game of nasty corporate trickery.”

“If you don’t give us what we want through the front door, we’ll go through the back door,” Powell said. “That is NextG in a nutshell.”

Chumash advocate Frank Arredondo took issue with any archaeological remains that might be disturbed through the vaulting process. He also said he was never notified by the company, even though other companies such AT&T have notified him of projects.

Frustration among the county supervisors, especially Carbajal, was apparent.

“I think based on what we heard, it sounds that we have very little recourse,” he said.

When faced with the choice between visual blight aerially and proceeding with the trenching, Carbajal said he would approve the trenching, adding sternly that he hoped all of the conditions of approval would be met.

The supervisors approved the trenching 5-0, and will pursue discussions on the rest of the projects on Sept. 21.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

