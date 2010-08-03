Volunteers Needed for Habitat Restoration Work
Projects are planned for Aug. 21 and Aug. 28 at Carpinteria State Beach
By C. Greene | August 3, 2010 | 12:02 p.m.
Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays Aug. 21 and Aug. 28 to join Channel Islands Restoration and South Coast Habitat Restoration to remove non-native iceplant along the creek at Carpinteria State Beach.
Volunteers should bring a lunch, water and gloves. All other tools will be provided — plus a free day-use parking pass to enjoy the beach after the project.
The opportunities are great for families and youth group service projects.
For more information, contact CIR operations manager Kevin Thompson at 805.660.7399 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
