Teen Driver’s Car Collides with Concrete Wall in Goleta, Killing Passenger

Sheriff's Department says alcohol may have been a factor in the crash; the 17-year-old driver and a second passenger remain hospitalized

A Santa Barbara man died Tuesday evening after the car in which he was a passenger collided with a concrete retaining wall in the 8000 block of Hollister Avenue in Goleta.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said a 17-year-old Goleta female was driving a 1997 Toyota 4Runner westbound on Hollister Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. when the crash occurred. Goleta police and sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene.

The driver and her two adult male passengers were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

One of the passengers, 24-year-old Francisco Javier Castellanos of Santa Barbara, was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to Sugars. The sheriff’s Coroner’s Office is investigating the cause of death.

Sugars said the 17-year-old driver and the second male passenger, 20-year-old Alexander Weston Hall of Santa Barbara, remain hospitalized with injuries that don’t appear to be life-threatening.

The identity of the driver has not been released because of her age.

Sugars said that while the cause of the collision remains under investigation, alcohol may have been a contributing factor.

Anyone with information about the crash and/or the involved parties is asked to call the Goleta Traffic Unit directly at 805.961.7516 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

