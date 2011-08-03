Lynda Nahra Leaves Community West Bank to Lead Pacific Western Bank’s Central Coast Region

She will run a dozen Pacific Western branches in Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties

Former Community West Bank President and CEO Lynda Nahra has been hired by Pacific Western Bank to lead its Central Coast region.

Nahra, who has more than three decades of banking experience and was Community West’s CEO since 2000, will run a dozen Pacific Western branches in Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. She left the Goleta-based firm on July 29.

“Pacific Western is an outstanding institution with a terrific reputation in the Central Coast,” Nahra said in a news release. “I look forward to helping Pacific Western further grow in the region, and enhance its reputation as the leading business bank in the Central Coast.”

Pacific Western took over Affinity Bank in 2009 and failed Los Padres Bank last year.

“We understand the Central Coast is different than Los Angeles, and having a seasoned local banker and community leader like Lynda to head the region will further strengthen our presence,” said Jared Wolff, president of the Los Angeles Region of Pacific Western Bank and acting president of the Central Coast region.

