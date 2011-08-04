Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 8:05 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 

Traver Boehm: How You Can Come Out a Slimmer Winner in the Battle of Fat vs. Carbs

Simple steps to take the weight off, and keep it off

By Traver Boehm | August 4, 2011 | 12:55 a.m.

Do you want to lose five pounds next month without radically changing your lifestyle?

Who doesn’t?

One of the biggest misnomers in nutrition is the concept that “the fat that you eat is the fat that you wear.” Nothing could be further from the truth.

But wait, you’ve read this in reputable magazines on health and fitness, how could it be false? It is, and should read “the high-density carbohydrates that you eat is the fat that you wear.”

There are numerous books and sources to quote on the above being true, however, the devil can quote the scripture for his own good as well. What I would rather rely on is first-person, empirically based evidence. You see, I don’t have a subscription to sell you nor a fancy, overpriced supplement that will supposedly take the place of hard work and intelligent living. What I do have is a stable of clients and years of personal experience from which to base my audacious claims.

So here’s the deal. If you want to lose five pounds by the end of August, simply stop eating high-density carbohydrates past 3 p.m. This means that instead of pasta and garlic bread for dinner, you chose a steak, green beans and an avocado. Sounds delicious, doesn’t it? Nothing will pack pounds on you faster than high-density (breads, pastas and baked goods) carbohydrates consumed in the latter part of the day.

Replace them with low-density carbohydrate sources such as broccoli, spinach, asparagus, salad, etc., and watch the weight start to fall off of you. In addition, you will be getting the added vitamins, nutrients and phytochemicals of the vegetables — benefits that are not available from breads and pastas. High-carbohydrate intake leads to body-wide inflammation and a host of other immune-related issues, that you neither want nor need. 

Commit to eating this way for 30 days and enjoy the results. If you hate feeling better, looking better and having more energy, you can always go back to your old ways!

— Traver Boehm is co-owner and coach at Crossfit Pacific Coast, has a master’s degree in Chinese medicine, and is a licensed acupuncturist and nutrition specialist. He can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

