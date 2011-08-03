UCSB a Leader in Graduates Selected by Teach for America Program

42 of the university's students have been selected this year, an increase of 11 percent

Forty-two UCSB graduates have been selected by Teach for America to work as beginning teachers in public schools in low-income communities across the country, an increase of 11 students over the previous year.

The campus is among the top 20 large universities with the greatest number of students admitted to the highly competitive, nonprofit public service program.

According to Teach for America, participants selected for its program are outstanding college graduates, graduate students and professionals who commit to teach for two years in underserved schools in urban and rural public school districts in an effort to expand educational opportunities.

This year, a record 48,000 applications for the program were received, of which 5,200 were accepted. Graduates from 1,500 colleges and universities applied for the teaching positions. Teachers earn a starting teacher’s salary in the districts where they are placed.

UCSB ranked No. 19 in the category of large colleges and universities.

Other UC campuses included in the top 20 were UC Berkeley with 89 students and UCLA with 61.

Click here for information about the program.