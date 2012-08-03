Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 6:01 am | Overcast 46º

 
 
 
 

Local News

After Being Placed on Leave, Santa Maria Police Chief Retires

Controversy had dogged Danny Macagni during his nine years heading the department

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 4:49 p.m. | August 3, 2012 | 8:47 p.m.

Two days after being placed on administrative leave as a result of an undisclosed personnel matter, Danny Macagni on Friday retired as Santa Maria’s police chief.

In a terse statement that made no mention of the administrative leave, City Manager Rick Haydon announced Macagni’s retirement, which was effective immediately.

“On behalf of the City of Santa Maria, we would like to extend our thanks to Chief Macagni for his years of service to the city, the Police Department and the Santa Maria community, and we wish him the very best in his retirement,” Haydon said in a news release issued by the city.

Police Cmdr. Craig Ritz, who was tapped to run the department during Macagni’s leave, will remain in charge, Haydon said.

Macagni has been the focus of considerable controversy during his tenure, including conflicts with some members of the city’s police union, which recently issued a no-confidence vote against him.

He had served as chief since 2003, and had been affiliated with the Police Department since 1975. Macagni spent two years as a reserve police officer, before being hired full time in 1977. He received several promotions over the years, and was appointed police chief by then-City Manager Tim Ness.

Macagni did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 