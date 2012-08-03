Ed Heron to Seek Second Term on Santa Barbara School Board

He said among his priorities will be fiscal responsibility, closing the achievement gap and 21st-century technology

Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Education member (president, 2010) H. Edward Heron has announced that he will be seeking re-election in the November election.

“I believe strong public schools, that serve every student well, are the backbone of our democracy,” Heron said. “I will continue working to improve the education of students at all levels and with all backgrounds, and to provide the tools necessary for teachers and administrators to be successful.

“High priorities on my agenda include fiscal responsibility, increasing student achievement, closing the achievement gap, 21st-century technology, career education, parent involvement, wellness and school safety.”

Since joining the school board four years ago, the challenges have been tremendous. Heron’s leadership has been focused on helping to create an atmosphere of civility, dignity, confidence and trust among the school board, administration, teachers, staff, families and community while being forced to cut the budget by more than $20 million and maintaining a positive financial certification.

Heron has diligently monitored the parcel tax and bond revenue to ensure that parcel taxes supplement music, art and theater programs, foreign language, math, science and technology education. He continues to work to ensure that bond funds are allocated to the highest-priority needs for the district’s facilities.

“I took the opportunity to complete the two-year masters in governance program provided by the California School Board Association and gained the knowledge and skills to support an effective governance structure to successfully govern today’s public schools,” Heron said. “I am dedicated to ensuring that Santa Barbara, Goleta and Montecito have the finest public schools possible, capable of providing every student a world-class education. I look forward to working diligently over the next four years and will provide the leadership to make this vision a reality.”

Heron attended Peabody, La Cumbre Junior High and Santa Barbara High schools, and received a bachelor’s degree in business economics from Claremont McKenna College.

He enjoyed a 45-year career in real estate leadership in Santa Barbara and California, along with serving as a director on the boards of City Commerce Bank and Mid State Bank and Trust.

Heron continues to be active with Santa Barbara Partners in Education (president, 2007) and has been a leader of its Computers for Families program for 15 years, facilitating the delivery of 9,200 free computers to families on the South Coast. For the past four years, Heron has had the opportunity to serve as chair of the Measure V Bond Citizen’s Oversight Committee for Santa Barbara City College.

Heron and his wife, Mary, have been married for 45 years. They have three children — Kelly, John and Molly — and eight grandchildren. Heron can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.687.7639.