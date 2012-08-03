Letter to the Editor: SBCC President Lori Gaskin Says Thank You

To friends of Santa Barbara City College:

Four weeks ago, I assumed the presidency of SBCC, and I feel a strong need to offer a heartfelt “thank you” to our community for the warmth, welcome and kindness you have extended to me.

It’s evident that SBCC is beloved by all of you, and I can readily understand why. With our first-rate faculty, dedicated staff, expansive course offerings and heritage of academic excellence, SBCC stands as an inclusive gateway to higher education. It is with enormous pride that I am able to serve a community who so clearly believes in education and in SBCC.

I feel equally honored to serve my SBCC colleagues as we collectively navigate this time of change, challenge and opportunities.

SBCC opens doors. We help to create bright futures. We fuel aspirations. We actualize our students’ potential. We help to make dreams become reality.

For believing in us and for caring, I thank you.

In gratitude,

Lori Gaskin, Ph.D., president

Santa Barbara City College



