Noozhawk to Headline Goleta Valley Chamber’s B2B Breakfast

Publisher Bill Macfadyen will discuss the company's plans and prospects at Tuesday's event

By Patrick Kulp, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | August 3, 2012 | 2:07 a.m.

Noozhawk will be the featured event sponsor Tuesday for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s monthly B2B Breakfast at Earl Warren Showgrounds’ Warren Hall, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Bill Macfadyen
The event provides an opportunity for local business people to get together and network while enjoying breakfast and coffee provided by Marmalade Café and Zizzo’s.

The breakfast will include a presentation from Noozhawk, after which anyone attending will have an opportunity to make a 20-second elevator speech introducing themselves and their businesses. Names and contact information will also be added to a hot list, which will be made available to all participants.

“Noozhawk is in growth mode, and we’ve got a lot coming up very quickly this fall,” said Bill Macfadyen, Noozhawk’s founder and publisher. “We’re excited to have the chance to share our plans with many of our clients as well as our prospects — all at once.

“As a Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce board member, it’s been rewarding to watch the B2B Breakfast develop into a linchpin of the chamber’s outreach to local businesses. It’s become an important networking opportunity and an outstanding recruiting tool for new members.”

According to Shelby Sim, the chamber’s business development director, attendance at the breakfasts has grown to an average of 100 participants from around 50.

Sim said the events have become more successful this past year.

“It’s an awesome networking opportunity,” Sim said. “There are always new faces, so even if you’ve come before, there are always new people to meet.”

The event will run from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tickets are $20 for Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce members, $25 for nonmembers and $5 for ambassadors. Click here to register online.

Noozhawk intern Patrick Kulp can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

