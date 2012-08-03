Robert McConaghy Joins Heritage Oaks Bank

He will serve as a commercial relationship manager at the Arroyo Grande branch

Robert McConaghy recently joined Heritage Oaks Bank as assistant vice president and commercial relationship manager, assigned to the Arroyo Grande branch on Grand Avenue.

McConaghy is responsible for growth and management of the bank’s commercial loan and business relationship portfolio of small-business clients located throughout San Luis Obispo County.

“Heritage Oaks Bank is very excited to have someone with Robert’s experience, enthusiasm and ties to the local community join our team,” said Mark Stasinis, commercial lending group manager, executive vice president of Heritage Oaks Bank.

McConaghy brings nearly 10 years of experience in the financial industry, specializing in client relationship management, financial analysis and loan management within the commercial sector. He spent nearly six years at Mission Community Bank, formerly Santa Lucia Bank, as a loan officer and most recently was assistant vice president and commercial lending officer. During that time, he managed a commercial loan portfolio and assisted numerous local small businesses with financing for startup and growth.

Previous employment also includes work at Bank of America in Arroyo Grande as a small-business specialist.

McConaghy, a third-generation resident of San Luis Obispo County, is committed to providing Heritage Oaks Bank clients with “reliable and responsive hometown customer service.” He can be reached at 805.269.4145 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Genesis Newsom is a marketing assistant for Heritage Oaks Bank.