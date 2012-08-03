Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 6:06 am | Overcast 46º

 
 
 
 

Business

Robert McConaghy Joins Heritage Oaks Bank

He will serve as a commercial relationship manager at the Arroyo Grande branch

By Genesis Newsom for Heritage Oaks Bank | August 3, 2012 | 3:42 p.m.

Robert McConaghy recently joined Heritage Oaks Bank as assistant vice president and commercial relationship manager, assigned to the Arroyo Grande branch on Grand Avenue.

McConaghy is responsible for growth and management of the bank’s commercial loan and business relationship portfolio of small-business clients located throughout San Luis Obispo County.

“Heritage Oaks Bank is very excited to have someone with Robert’s experience, enthusiasm and ties to the local community join our team,” said Mark Stasinis, commercial lending group manager, executive vice president of Heritage Oaks Bank.

McConaghy brings nearly 10 years of experience in the financial industry, specializing in client relationship management, financial analysis and loan management within the commercial sector. He spent nearly six years at Mission Community Bank, formerly Santa Lucia Bank, as a loan officer and most recently was assistant vice president and commercial lending officer. During that time, he managed a commercial loan portfolio and assisted numerous local small businesses with financing for startup and growth.

Previous employment also includes work at Bank of America in Arroyo Grande as a small-business specialist.

McConaghy, a third-generation resident of San Luis Obispo County, is committed to providing Heritage Oaks Bank clients with “reliable and responsive hometown customer service.” He can be reached at 805.269.4145 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Genesis Newsom is a marketing assistant for Heritage Oaks Bank.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 