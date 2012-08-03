Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 6:25 am | Overcast 50º

 
 
 
 

Showers, Thunderstorms Possible Friday Night, Saturday

Dry lightning associated with moist air coming off the Pacific could spark wildfires, according to forecasters

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | August 3, 2012

Moisture moving in off the Pacific was bringing scattered showers — and a chance of thunderstorms — to parts of Santa Barbara and the Central Coast on Friday, conditions that were expected to continue through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

“This is not your typical monsoonal moisture from Mexico,” said Curt Kaplan, a NWS meteorologist.

Rainfall amounts were expected to be low, Kaplan said, generally less than a quarter inch.

Of greater concern, he said, was the possibility of “dry lightning” and its attendant risks for sparking wildfires in the already dry backcountry.

“We’ve already seen a couple brush fires in the Santa Clarita area,” Kaplan said, “probably from lightning strikes.”

The NWS was calling for a 20-30 percent chance of showers this afternoon, followed by a break this evening, Kaplan said. Another round of showers is possible overnight and into the early-morning hours.

With the cloud cover, temperatures are likely to be a little below normal for the next couple days, with highs near 70 and overnight lows around 60.

Winds should be relatively calm, although gusty conditions are possible around thunderstorms, Kaplan said.

