Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 6:11 am | Overcast 50º

 
 
 
 

Homegrown SOL Food Festival Set for Sept. 29

New this year will be the SOL Food Tasting Tent and Marketplace

By David Fortson for the SOL Food Festival | August 3, 2012 | 12:22 p.m.

The SOL Food Festival planning team is proud to present the Third Annual SOL Food Festival on Sept. 29 in Plaza Vera Cruz Park, 130 E. Cota St. in Santa Barbara.

In partnership with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, this festival profiles Sustainable, Organic, Local (SOL) food and its role in creating a brighter food future.

Last year’s festival attracted more than 7,000 people to the park to enjoy incredible food, tasty beer and wine, and kids activities, meet local farm animals, enjoy educational workshops and network with fellow foodies.

This year’s festival will feature a variety of educational workshops, including backyard poultry, food security, beer brewing and compost making to name a few. The wildly popular SOL Chef Competition will feature some of the region’s most talented chefs cooking up a storm with food procured from the Santa Barbara Farmers Market.

Also featured again in 2012 will be the kid-approved “Hungry Caterpillar” workshop and dozens of exhibitors representing the breadth and depth of the Santa Barbara County food world. Finally, do not miss the Salad Eating Contest that puts the infamous nationally televised hot dog-eating contests to shame.

New this year to the SOL Food Festival is the SOL Food Tasting Tent and Marketplace, giving festival-goers the chance to sample and purchase the delicious food and drink prepared by local food artisans.

Save the Date: Santa Barbara Green Drinks will host a SOL Food benefit at the Lobero Theatre from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 18. A series of other SOL Food benefits are also now in the planning stages.

Special thanks to our early sponsors, especially premier sponsor Cox Cable. Others include Santa Barbara ParenClick, the Santa Barbara Independent, Rincon Broadcasting/KTYD, the Santa Barbara Farmers Market, the Isla Vista Food Co-op, Whole Foods, The Fund for Santa Barbara, EpicureSB, Edible Santa Barbara and the Center for Sustainable Medicine.

Special thanks to the fiscal agent and partner of the SOL Food Festival, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and marketing partner LoaTree.

Click here for more information about the SOL Food Festival.

— David Fortson represents the SOL Food Festival.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 