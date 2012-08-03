Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 6:09 am | Overcast 50º

 
 
 
 

South Coast Railroad Museum to Take Passengers on ‘Journey Back in Time’

Restored vintage railcars will arrive Saturday morning for a scenic day trip

By Terry Remick for the South Coast Railroad Museum | August 3, 2012 | 1:50 p.m.

The public is invited to join the South Coast Railroad Museum on a “journey back in time” on Saturday when two restored vintage railcars will arrive at the Santa Barbara Amtrak station at 10:22 a.m. to take on passengers for an exciting round-trip adventure along the beautiful Central Coast to San Luis Obispo.

A Goleta stop will be made as they head north.

This scenic day trip is called the Central Coast Flyer. Your classy conveyances will be the 1956 “Vista Dome” Silver Splendor and the charming 1949 Pullman club car Overland Trail. Railroad music by acoustic guitarist Rick Reeves will be featured in the afternoon on the Overland Trail.

Seating is limited and reservations are required.

The fare is $79/person and includes light snacks and beverages. Passengers are welcome to bring a picnic lunch and favorite vintage to enjoy on the train.

Click here to make reservations online or call Terry Remick at 805.680.0397. The Central Coast Flyer is a program of the South Coast Railroad Museum.

— Terry Remick for the South Coast Railroad Museum.

