Hospice of Santa Barbara Welcomes New Board Member

Margi Mainquist has joined Hospice of Santa Barbara‘s Board of Directors.

Mainquist is the principal of Mainquist Consulting Inc., a consulting and coaching firm providing leading practices for the changing work force.

She serves as a mentor coach for the Academy for Coaching Excellence in Sacramento. Before starting her business, she was the director of Arts, Humanities and Human Services at the UCSB Extension, where she specialized in adult learning.

Mainquist holds a master’s degree in administration and business and a bachelor’s degree in English from Oregon State University. She was selected as a fellow in the Institute for Educational Leadership for a yearlong development program.

Mainquist also has served in various roles for nonprofit agencies, including president of the Colorado Wyoming Association of Women Administrators and Counselors, vice president/program chairwoman of the Los Padres chapter of the American Society for Training and Redevelopment and vice president/program chairwoman of the South Coast Business Network.

She was also a founding member of the Linked Foundation for Women.

Hospice of Santa Barbara Inc. is a volunteer hospice providing cost-free services to meet the emotional, social and spiritual needs of people facing the end of life or grieving the death of a loved one.

