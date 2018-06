Santa Maria to Hold Hearing on Proposed Tobacco Ban in Parks

The city of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Commission will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 12 about prohibiting the use of tobacco products in public parks. The hearing will be held in the Santa Maria City Hall Council Chambers, 110 E. Cook St.

The commission will receive public input for the purpose of forwarding a recommendation to the City Council regarding an ordinance prohibiting the use of tobacco products in public parks. A copy of the draft ordinance will be posted on the city’s Web site and at various community centers, the Santa Maria Public Library and at City Hall.

Those wishing to comment are encouraged to attend; however, should you not be able to attend, you may provide written correspondence to the attention of the director of Recreation and Parks at 615 S. McClelland St., Santa Maria, CA 93454 by 5 p.m. Aug. 11.

Mark van de Kamp is a management analyst in the Santa Maria city manager’s office.