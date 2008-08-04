Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 12:16 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

UCSB Soccer’s Boxall to Compete for New Zealand in Beijing Olympics

The Gaucho will help represent his home country; the team opens play Thursday against China.

By Scott Flanders | August 4, 2008 | 9:48 p.m.

Michael Boxall, a sophomore on the UCSB men’s soccer team, will play for the New Zealand team that will represent his home country at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. Olympic men’s soccer play gets under way Thursday, one day ahead of the opening ceremonies.

Boxall, who hails from Auckland on the North Island of New Zealand, will suit up for the Thai Airlines Oly-Whites, the country’s U-23 national team. The Oly-Whites qualified for a trip to Beijing after going five-for-five in qualifying matches in March in Fiji.

New Zealand will be competing in Group C along with China, Belgium and powerhouse Brazil. The Oly-Whites will open play against host China on Thursday.

A 6-foot-2, 200-pound defender, Boxall tallied a goal for New Zealand during a match against Chile in July. Down 2-0 in the first half, Boxall headed in a corner kick in the 38th minute to get the Oly-Whites within one, which is where the score stayed until the final whistle.

Boxall played in 12 matches with 10 starts for UCSB in 2007 before a knee injury knocked him out for the rest of the season. In his 10 starts, Gaucho opponents were limited to eight goals.

Men’s soccer, officially referred to as football in Olympic play, was the first team sport included in the Olympic Games. Since 1908, the sport has been held at every Olympics with the exception of 1932 in Los Angeles. It was introduced as an exhibition sport in 1900.

Sixteen men’s teams are qualified for this year’s Olympics:

» Group A: Cote D’Ivoire, Argentina, Australia, Serbia.

» Group B: Netherlands, Nigeria, Japan, United States.

» Group C: China, New Zealand, Brazil, Belgium.

» Group D: Republic of Korea, Cameroon, Honduras, Italy.

Scott Flanders is UCSB‘s associate media relations director.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 