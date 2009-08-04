Council Candidate John Thyne Due in Court on Alleged Probation Violation

He reportedly admitted to KEYT that he consumed wine with dinner before getting behind the wheel of a car

John J. Thyne III, a candidate for Santa Barbara City Council, is scheduled to appear in court Friday on allegations he violated his probation for a previous DUI conviction, Craig Smith reported on his blog Saturday.

The terms of Thyne’s probation, according to the Smith, state that he can’t drive after consuming any “registrable” amounts of alcohol.

Thyne reportedly admitted to KEYT in story posted on its Web site Friday that he had been pulled over after having had two glasses of wine with dinner, although his blood alcohol content (BAC) was below the legal limit, Smith noted. Thyne’s probation stems from a conviction in 2007, Smith wrote.

KEYT reported that Thyne believes voters will judge him on his merits, not his offense, and that he believes “a lot of other people” may have similar experiences.

Noozhawk reported Monday in a story on campaign finance filings that Thyne is the top fundraiser thus far in the race for three open council seats. Thyne has raised $54,162.

Candidate Iya Falcone is leading the mayoral pack, having raised $63,164 through June 30.

