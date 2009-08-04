Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 7:21 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

County Offering Another Two-For-One Feline Adoption Special

Animal Services hopes to relieve shelters' severe cat and kitten overcrowding during month of August

By Stacy Silva | August 4, 2009 | 2:07 p.m.

After another year of record high births, Santa Barbara County Animal Services is feeling the burden of caring for more than 500 cats and kittens.
In an effort to get these felines adopted, Animal
Services is offering a special on all cats for the month of August. For the entire month of August,
all cats and kittens are being offered two for the price of one.

All animals adopted from the shelter are spayed or neutered and up to date with vaccines. Most
of the kittens in the three shelters have been hand-raised in loving foster homes and are well
socialized. The adult cats in the county shelters are well-rounded and have been well socialized by
dedicated volunteers. For the month of August, adopters will get two feline companions and a
lifetime of love for just $65. 

“With over 500 cats and kittens in our care as well as it being the heart of kitten season, our
staff and volunteers are working very hard to insure the health and safety of all the cats in our
care. This becomes more difficult when our numbers spike, as time and space become an
issue,” said Jan Glick, director of Animal Services. 

There are benefits to adopting in pairs: Kittens are playful and curious, and while a single kitten may become bored and look for entertainment in the form of climbing drapes or chewing houseplants, two kittens will play together, resulting in less mischief.

Adopting adult cats has many benefits, as well. Adult cats have already developed their
personalities and are more relaxed and less mischievous. Adult cats are more independent and
find it easier to adjust to a new environment.  Our dedicated volunteers will assist adopters in
finding two adult cats that have bonded or that enjoy the company of other cats. 

The county’s three animals shelters are in Goleta, at 5473 Overpass Road, 805.681.5285; in Lompoc, at 1501 W. Central Ave., 805.737.7755; and in Santa Maria, 548 W. Foster Road, 805.934.6119.
 
The shelters are open for adoption from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through
Frida, and from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays. Adoptable animals can be viewed at www.petharbor.com or www.asapcats.org.   

— Stacy Silva is the community outreach coordinator for Animal Services.

 

