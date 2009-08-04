Hospice’s Mentor Program Needs Volunteers

Help a grieving child by joining 'I Have a Friend'

Hospice of Santa Barbara is seeking volunteers for its “I Have a Friend”® mentor program.

Mentor volunteers are adults who experienced the death of a parent or sibling as a child. They are trained and matched with children who have recently experienced a similar loss.

“When your friends don’t really understand and just tell you, ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry,’ your mentor actually understands and can help you through it,” mentee Chase McFadden said.

The mentor volunteer training session will be held each Tuesday for four weeks beginning Sept. 22. Light snacks will be provided.

Registration is required. To volunteer, call Joy Janssen at 805.563.8820.

— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.