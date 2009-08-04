Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 7:10 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Jensen Audio Visual Announces Promotion, New Hire

Timothy Woo is database administrator and Julie Fishman is the new marketing communications manager; in addition, Thomas Butler is now NSCA certified

By Julie Fishman | August 4, 2009 | 11:44 p.m.

Timothy Woo

Despite a sluggish economy, Jensen Audio Visual, a full-service audiovisual system design firm based in Santa Barbara, is growing and improving its employment base.

Timothy Woo has been promoted to database administrator, Thomas Butler earned his NSCA certification and Julie Fishman has been hired as marketing communications manager.

Woo will be responsible for the integration of Jensen’s sales and accounting systems, creating a seamless buying experience for customers and an integrated backend support for the sales and accounting teams.

In addition, Jensen Audio Visual offers more than 100,000 audio visual products, and Woo has been developing a Web site that will integrate most of these products into the new e-commerce solution.

Butler, with his new certification, has earned a higher level of installation expertise, which is expected by Jensen’s customers.

He is better versed in building codes and standards, interpretation of drawings and plans as well as common causes in system failures and troubleshooting. Jensen feels strongly about the continued education of its employees, and praises Butler’s achievement.

Thomas Butler

Fishman will be responsible for the marketing, promotion and brand development of Jensen Audio Visual.

Her work will ensure top-of-mind awareness with customers, increased market share and continued strategic growth for the company. Fishman has been working in international marketing for more than a decade, mostly in high technology.

Julie Fishman

“It has been great watching my employees, Timothy and Thomas, grow into their new positions and increased responsibilities. I am also pleased to be in a position to add Julie to our team, considering the present economy,” said Kelly Magne, president and CEO of Jensen Audio Visual. “Santa Barbara is filled with a talented work force, and these three individuals are all playing vital rolls in the continued growth of Jensen AV.”

Jensen Audio Visual received the 2008 design award for Outstanding Craftsmanship by the Santa Barbara Contractors Association. For more information about the company, click here or call 805.962.0110.

— Julie Fishman is the marketing communications manager for Jensen Audio Visual.

 

