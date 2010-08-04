Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 10:47 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Corps Awards Contract for Ecological Work of Santa Maria River

The $2.6 million project will restore 85 acres of habitat affected by levee construction

By Brooks Hubbard | August 4, 2010 | 5:13 p.m.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District awarded a contract worth nearly $2.6 million on July 29 to Recon Environmental Inc. of San Diego for ecological restoration work within the Santa Maria River in Santa Maria.

“This contract will restore 85 acres of habitat affected by the construction of the levees for reaches one, two and three along the south side of the Santa Maria River,” said Tawny Tran, project manager for the Los Angeles District.

The restoration work will restore various native vegetation types degraded during the construction. It includes biological monitoring for several years in order to achieve the necessary success criteria.

Overall, the $40 million Santa Maria Levee Improvement Project will strengthen nearly seven miles of levee from Blosser Street to the Bradley Canyon Levee east of the city’s landfill. Repairs are expected to be completed by December 2010.

Stimulus contracts, funded by the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, which President Barack Obama signed into law on Feb. 17, 2009, are intended to help in the recovery of the U.S. economy.

The act, referred to as the “stimulus package,” appropriated nearly $184 million for project construction, operations and maintenance activities, and completion of studies for corps projects in Southern California, Arizona and portions of Nevada.

Click here for more information about the corps’ nationwide projects funded by the Recovery Act.

— Brooks Hubbard represents the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District.

 
