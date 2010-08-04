Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 10:50 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

DA Dudley Endorses Councilman Aceves’ Re-election Campaign

Support for the Goleta candidate comes before the end of the filing deadline

By Nels Henderson | August 4, 2010 | 1:08 p.m.

Goleta City Councilman Roger Aceves has announced that Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley has endorsed his campaign for re-election.

“I’m thankful to District Attorney Dudley for her early support of my campaign and will endeavor to continue earning her support,” Aceves said.

The endorsement came before the candidate filing period first ends on Friday, Aug. 6 — and more likely on Aug. 11 as Goleta Mayor Eric Onnen has said he will not seek re-election.

Aceves is the first candidate for Goleta City Council to have his candidacy papers verified in the campaign.

He was elected to the council in 2006 and served a term as mayor.

Click here for more information about his campaign.

— Nels Henderson is the campaign manager for Goleta Councilman Roger Aceves.

 
