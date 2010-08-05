Driver Crashes Into Building After Apparent Vehicle Malfunction

Santa Maria woman says she lost control when her car's accelerator got stuck

A Santa Maria woman escaped injury but not a building on Wednesday after an apparent accelerator malfunction caused her to lose control of her vehicle.

Santa Maria police said Aida Luz Ruiz was driving her 2000 Dodge Intrepid northbound on Hanson Way approaching Main Street shortly after noon Wednesday when her vehicle’s accelerator got stuck. Ruiz was able to make an eastbound turn onto Main Street, at which time she set her parking brake and attempted to stop the car.

Ruiz turned south on Broadway. She activated her emergency lights, opened the driver’s side door and considered jumping.

Her vehicle collided with a building on the southeast corner of Broadway and Boone.

Ruiz was not injured. The building and vehicle sustained major damage.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Santa Maria Police Department Traffic Bureau at 805.928.3781.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .