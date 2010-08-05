Old Spanish Days Begin Anew with Fiesta Pequena

The fun gets under way with a celebration at Santa Barbara's Old Mission

Santa Barbara’s Fiesta party has officially begun.

That’s the signal that thousands of spectators sent as they flocked to the Old Mission on Wednesday night to watch the festivities of Fiesta Pequena, the official kickoff to this year’s Old Spanish Days Fiesta celebration, running through Sunday.

A blue dusk set over the Mission, as this year’s Spirit of the Fiesta, Erica Martin Del Campo, danced the opening flamenco dance on the Mission steps.

Wednesday night’s celebration was just the beginning. Thursday evening marks the Celebración de los Dignatarios, held at the Santa Barbara Zoo, as well as the Las Noches de Ronda, held at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse.

The events of the next few days will lead into Friday’s parade, which will march along State Street through the heart of downtown beginning at noon.

